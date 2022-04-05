Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Host Ireland acquired in €60m deal

Digital 9 makes first investment into wireless infrastructure

Charlie Taylor
5th April, 2022
Host Ireland acquired in €60m deal
Host Ireland was founded in 1998 and services 1,600 enterprise customers. Picture: Getty

Broadband provider Host Ireland has been acquired in a €60 million deal by London-listed investment trust Digital 9 Infrastructure.

Founded in 1998, Host Ireland is a provider of wireless broadband services in the Greater Dublin area. It provides services to approximately 1,600 enterprise customers.

The acquisition is D9’s first investment into wireless infrastructure. The investment trust last year acquired Aqua Comms, a Dublin-headquartered company that operates a sub-sea transatlantic fibre-optic cable that links the US to Europe via...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

UkraineTakeShelter was established to connect refugees with people who could offer them temporary shelter

Stripe waives fees for platform linking Ukrainian refugees with host families

Companies Charlie Taylor
All the business news you need to know in one place.

Out of Office: Consumer sentiment drops; Von der Leyen to visit Kyiv

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Gene Murtagh, Kingspan chief executive. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Kingspan exits Russian market

Companies Ellie Donnelly

Ardagh beverage can plant in Co Antrim to be operational in 2023

Companies Eva Short

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1