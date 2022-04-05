Host Ireland acquired in €60m deal

Broadband provider Host Ireland has been acquired in a €60 million deal by London-listed investment trust Digital 9 Infrastructure.

Founded in 1998, Host Ireland is a provider of wireless broadband services in the Greater Dublin area. It provides services to approximately 1,600 enterprise customers.

The acquisition is D9’s first investment into wireless infrastructure. The investment trust last year acquired Aqua Comms, a Dublin-headquartered company that operates a sub-sea transatlantic fibre-optic cable that links the US to Europe via...