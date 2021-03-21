Subscribe Today
Companies

Homesecure founder says brand will continue to grow after €25m sale

The Dublin-based alarm and monitoring business was bought by the Norwegian owner of rival Phonewatch

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
21st March, 2021
Homesecure founder says brand will continue to grow after €25m sale
Colm Daly, founder of HomeSecure: finalised the sale of his home alarm monitoring company to Norwegian firm Sector Alarm Pic: Fergal Phillips

Homesecure, the Irish home alarm monitoring company, will continue to operate under its own brand after its sale for €25 million to the company which owns Phonewatch.

Colm Daly, who founded Homesecure in 2014, finalised the sale last week with Sector Alarm, a Norwegian company which operates across Europe and bought the Eircom Phonewatch brand in Ireland in 2013.

The Dublin-based business provides 24-hour protection for the family home, including security and medical monitoring. For example, if...

