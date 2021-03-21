Homesecure founder says brand will continue to grow after €25m sale
The Dublin-based alarm and monitoring business was bought by the Norwegian owner of rival Phonewatch
Homesecure, the Irish home alarm monitoring company, will continue to operate under its own brand after its sale for €25 million to the company which owns Phonewatch.
Colm Daly, who founded Homesecure in 2014, finalised the sale last week with Sector Alarm, a Norwegian company which operates across Europe and bought the Eircom Phonewatch brand in Ireland in 2013.
The Dublin-based business provides 24-hour protection for the family home, including security and medical monitoring. For example, if...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Aptiv’s Dublin HQ draws €1 billion in revenue
The car tech firm moved its global headquarters from London three years ago
Glanbia executives enjoy €7.5m share award windfall
The move is a tactic to shore up the dairy firm’s share price against BlackRock’s recent short-trading against it
Wolfwalkers studio branches into merchandising
The Kilkenny animation firm Cartoon Saloon is in demand after its third Oscar nomination
Poppulo and Four Winds Interactive merge to form ‘employee communications leader’
The combined business will serve more than 6,000 customers in 80 countries as it responds to the changing workplace