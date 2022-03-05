Holland & Barrett staff told not to comment online on Ukraine invasion over the firm’s links to Russia oligarchs
Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven had substantial stakes in the British healthcare chain, which were frozen as part of sanctions
Holland & Barrett has told its workers not to post on social media about the invasion of Ukraine after Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, the Russian oligarchs who owned a large chunk of the group, were forced to step down from the operation due to EU sanctions imposed for their alleged support of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Hundreds of staff at the healthcare chain’s Irish operation were repeatedly advised last week not to post on...
