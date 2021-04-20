High Court rules against An Taisce’s legal challenge to Glanbia cheese plant

The High Court has upheld a decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission to Glanbia Ireland, the largest dairy processor in the country, to build a new continental cheese plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny.

An Taisce, the environmental NGO, had opposed the new facility on the grounds that the planning board had failed to take into account the full environmental and climate impact of the proposed factory.

In November An Taisce...