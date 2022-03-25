Hibernia Reit receives takeover offer valuing it at almost €1.1bn

Hibernia Reit, the commercial property investment group, has received a takeover offer valuing the business at close to €1.1 billion.

On Friday morning, Hibernia said announced it had reached a deal with Brookfield Asset Management, a global investment firm with an almost €630 billion worth of assets under management, to buy the group’s entire Irish property portfolio for a cash offer of just over €1.63 per share. The offer will be made up of €1.60...