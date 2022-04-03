Subscribe Today
HealthBeacon expecting profitable future after upbeat forecast

Health-tech firm made pre-tax loss of €8.2 million in first returns, but expects sales to increase tenfold by 2023

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
3rd April, 2022
Jim Joyce, chief executive and founder of HealthBeacon: optimistic forecast. Picture: Fergal Phillips

HealthBeacon, the digital health-tech firm, should become profitable and cash positive by 2023 after winning a number of significant international contracts, the company’s chief executive has said.

The Dublin-listed company raised €25 million from its initial public offering (IPO) last December, which it plans to invest in scaling the business and tripling its workforce to 150 employees.

Announcing its maiden set of financial results last week, HealthBeacon reported a pre-tax loss of €8.2 million for...

