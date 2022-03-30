HealthBeacon almost doubles sales in 2021 as it expands into new markets

HealthBeacon, the Dublin-listed digital health-tech company, saw its revenues almost double last year as it begins to significantly ramp up sales of its smart sharps bin technology. The company raised €25 million last year after it listed on the Euronext exchange in Dublin and plans to increase its sales tenfold and triple its workforce in the coming years.

Announcing full year results on Wednesday for 2021, HealthBeacon reported an 84 per cent increase in sales...