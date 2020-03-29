Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Harbison launches new travel lifestyle business and website

Big Seven Media runs a lifestyle platform aiming to provide clutter-free travel content

29th March, 2020
Niall Harbison: Big 7 Travel venture aims to help with people with travel choices Picture: Bryan Meade

Niall Harbison, the founder of the Lovin Media Group, has launched a new venture called Big Seven Media.

The business runs Big 7 Travel, a travel lifestyle platform providing reviews and food, bar and hotel recommendations that, Harbison said, aims to cut through the clutter of review sites like TripAdvisor and Yelp.

The group claims to already have an audience of 1.5 million, with 42 per cent earning over €70,000 and a similar percentage in the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

CMC Coal’s revenues plummeted by €1 billion in 2019

Poor results blamed on price collapse and shrinking demand in Europe

Daniel Murray | 2 hours ago

Malin to sell off stakes in two medical supply companies

Xenex and Altan have seen demand for products climb due to Covid-19

Ian Guider | 2 hours ago

Patchwork of businesses team up to join the fight against coronavirus

Firms large and small have switched from usual product lines to manufacturing medical scrubs, sanitisers and other vital equipment for healthcare staff

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 hours ago