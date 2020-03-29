Harbison launches new travel lifestyle business and website

Niall Harbison, the founder of the Lovin Media Group, has launched a new venture called Big Seven Media.

The business runs Big 7 Travel, a travel lifestyle platform providing reviews and food, bar and hotel recommendations that, Harbison said, aims to cut through the clutter of review sites like TripAdvisor and Yelp.

The group claims to already have an audience of 1.5 million, with 42 per cent earning over €70,000 and a similar percentage in the...