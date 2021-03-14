Subscribe Today
Hanrahan targets gig economy working conditions

Oisín Hanrahan, chief executive of Angi Homeservices and founder of Handy, is ‘passionate’ about improving conditions for those who find work through his company

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
14th March, 2021
Oisín Hanrahan, chief executive of Angi Homeservices and founder of Handy

Oisín Hanrahan, the chief executive of home care giant Angi Homeservices and founder of Handy, has said he is passionate about improving conditions for those who find work through his company.

Nasdaq-listed Angi Homeservices owns a group of businesses that offer customers online access to home repair, renovation, cleaning and other home care services.

“At its most fundamental level, I believe people should have access to benefits, access to education, access to training,”...

