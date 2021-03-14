Hanrahan targets gig economy working conditions

Oisín Hanrahan, the chief executive of home care giant Angi Homeservices and founder of Handy, has said he is passionate about improving conditions for those who find work through his company.

Nasdaq-listed Angi Homeservices owns a group of businesses that offer customers online access to home repair, renovation, cleaning and other home care services.

“At its most fundamental level, I believe people should have access to benefits, access to education, access to training,”...