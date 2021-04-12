Gym + Coffee to open a store in Manchester
New outlet means Irish leisure wear brand will soon have seven stores alongside its online business
Gym + Coffee have announced the opening of their second store in Britain. The Irish leisure wear brand will open a 140 square metre shop in the Trafford Centre, Manchester on Saturday.
The shop is the seventh brick and mortar premises the brand have opened in its four-year history. The launch has created ten new jobs in Manchester.
Gym + Coffee’s first store in Britain, situated in White City, London, reopens today due to lockdown easing across...
