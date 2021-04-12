Subscribe Today
Gym + Coffee to open a store in Manchester

New outlet means Irish leisure wear brand will soon have seven stores alongside its online business

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
12th April, 2021
Karl Swaine, Niall Horgan and Diarmuid McSweeney, co-founders of Gym + Coffee. Picture by Fergal Phillips.

Gym + Coffee have announced the opening of their second store in Britain. The Irish leisure wear brand will open a 140 square metre shop in the Trafford Centre, Manchester on Saturday.

The shop is the seventh brick and mortar premises the brand have opened in its four-year history. The launch has created ten new jobs in Manchester.

Gym + Coffee’s first store in Britain, situated in White City, London, reopens today due to lockdown easing across...

