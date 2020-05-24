Guinness union hits back at plans to reduce company’s pension deficit

A row is brewing between Guinness workers and Diageo over measures introduced in recent weeks without consultation to reduce the company’s pension deficit.

The Guinness Staff Union, which represents 400 employees at St James Gate across brewing, sales and marketing, is pushing back against plans to stop future pay raises being pensionable and access to the Guinness medical centre being stopped for future retirees.

John Dunne, the general secretary of the union, said that...