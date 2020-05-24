Sunday May 24, 2020
Guinness union hits back at plans to reduce company’s pension deficit

The Guinness Staff Union, which represents 400 employees at St James Gate, opposes Diageo’s plans to stop future pay raises being pensionable

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
24th May, 2020
Guinness Staff Union represents 400 employees at St James’s Gate site in Dublin

A row is brewing between Guinness workers and Diageo over measures introduced in recent weeks without consultation to reduce the company’s pension deficit.

The Guinness Staff Union, which represents 400 employees at St James Gate across brewing, sales and marketing, is pushing back against plans to stop future pay raises being pensionable and access to the Guinness medical centre being stopped for future retirees.

John Dunne, the general secretary of the union, said that...

