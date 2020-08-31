Monday August 31, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Guinness Storehouse apologises for listing incorrect sausage supplier

Kilmulen Farm had never sold lamb sausages to to the venue but appeared in its menu

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
31st August, 2020
Last year 1.75 million people visited the Guinness Storehouse

The Guinness Storehouse has apologised to Kilmullen Farm, a Wicklow-based lamb producer, for listing it as a supplier on its 1837 Bar & Brasserie menu when it had never sold the product to the venue.

Kilmullen Farm was named as the producer of lamb sausages in the flatbreads section of the restaurant’s menu until last week.

The menu listed "Kilmullen Farm lamb sausage” with Toonsbridge ricotta, Guinness caramelised onion and salsa verde. Kilmullen Farms...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Webdoctor reports €20 million valuation after new funding round

Health tech firm providing video conferencing software to medical sector has supported HSE to expand telemedicine services

Róisín Burke | 1 day ago

Unexpected boom for co-working spaces in capital

Flexible office operators see spike in inquiries as employees’ own workplaces are closed or they want to get break from home

Killian Woods | 1 day ago

Desmond invests €2m in dental hygiene firm

The Galway-based Spotlight Oral Care was founded by sisters Lisa and Vanessa Creaven in 2016

Barry J Whyte | 1 day ago