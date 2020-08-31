Guinness Storehouse apologises for listing incorrect sausage supplier

The Guinness Storehouse has apologised to Kilmullen Farm, a Wicklow-based lamb producer, for listing it as a supplier on its 1837 Bar & Brasserie menu when it had never sold the product to the venue.

Kilmullen Farm was named as the producer of lamb sausages in the flatbreads section of the restaurant’s menu until last week.

The menu listed "Kilmullen Farm lamb sausage” with Toonsbridge ricotta, Guinness caramelised onion and salsa verde. Kilmullen Farms...