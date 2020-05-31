Grin’s Lotus group appoints receivers over a number of Victoria Homes’ assets

High-interest lender David Grin’s Lotus Investment Group has appointed receivers over a number of the assets of housebuilder Victoria Homes, company documents show.

Grin’s investment firm Lotus has appointed Miles Kirby of Kirby Healy Accountants to take control of the high-end Corrybeg Way development in Templeogue, Co Dublin.

Kirby has also been appointed as receiver over a residential house in Athgarvan in Co Kildare which is held by a related company...