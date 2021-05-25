Greencore shares fall sharply on back of £8m half-year loss
Convenience food company’s operating profits plunged 99 per cent in six months to March due to slump in sandwich sales
Shares in Greencore slumped more than 15 per cent after the convenience food manufacturer posted an adjusted pre-tax loss of £8 million for the first half of its 2021 financial year.
The company, which is the largest sandwich maker in the UK and Ireland, reported a sharp reduction in profitability across its business in the six-month period to the end of March 2021.
Adjusted operating profits plunged 99 per cent in the period to just £200,000 as operating...
