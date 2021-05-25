Greencore shares fall sharply on back of £8m half-year loss

Shares in Greencore slumped more than 15 per cent after the convenience food manufacturer posted an adjusted pre-tax loss of £8 million for the first half of its 2021 financial year.

The company, which is the largest sandwich maker in the UK and Ireland, reported a sharp reduction in profitability across its business in the six-month period to the end of March 2021.

Adjusted operating profits plunged 99 per cent in the period to just £200,000 as operating...