Greencore group revenue up 50% in Q3 as UK restrictions ease

Sandwich manufacturer says it is confident of delivering year-on-year profit despite supply chain and labour shortages in the UK

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
27th July, 2021
Patrick Coveney, the chief executive of Greencore, said the company was ‘encouraged’ by its third-quarter performance. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Greencore, Dublin-headquartered convenience food firm, reported group revenue of £360.2 million in the third quarter, an increase of nearly 50 per cent on the same period last year.

It came after a 91 per cent jump in revenues at Greencore’s food-to-go arm amid an easing of restrictions in the UK over recent months.

In a trading update for the period between March 26 and June 25, the company raised its profit outlook to between £36...

