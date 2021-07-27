Greencore group revenue up 50% in Q3 as UK restrictions ease

Greencore, Dublin-headquartered convenience food firm, reported group revenue of £360.2 million in the third quarter, an increase of nearly 50 per cent on the same period last year.

It came after a 91 per cent jump in revenues at Greencore’s food-to-go arm amid an easing of restrictions in the UK over recent months.

In a trading update for the period between March 26 and June 25, the company raised its profit outlook to between £36...