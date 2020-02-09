Greencore could supply food delivery app services in future

Prepared-meals giant Greencore is open to working with food delivery companies such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats, according to its chief executive Patrick Coveney.

Food delivery apps are increasingly investing in their own kitchens to capitalise on the growth in demand for takeaway food. Coveney said that while Greencore was unlikely to have its own branded products, it would be prepared to supply food to these companies. Greencore is one of the largest suppliers of...