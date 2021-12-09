Greencore chief financial officer awarded £900,000 in company shares
The share allocation to Emma Hynes, who stepped into the C-suite role in May 2020, is mostly contingent on raising Greencore’s earnings and share price over the next three years
Emma Hynes, the chief financial officer of Irish sandwich maker Greencore, was granted shares in the company worth around £900,000 (€1 million) at the company's current share price.
The shares were awarded as part of the company’s bonus and incentive scheme, with the majority, approximately £600,000 in value, contingent on the company's earnings and share price increasing over the next three years.
Hynes stepped into her current role in May 2020 following two...
