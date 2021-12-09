Subscribe Today
Greencore chief financial officer awarded £900,000 in company shares

The share allocation to Emma Hynes, who stepped into the C-suite role in May 2020, is mostly contingent on raising Greencore’s earnings and share price over the next three years

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
9th December, 2021
Emma Hynes stepped into her current role in May 2020 following two years at Press Up, also as chief financial officer. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Emma Hynes, the chief financial officer of Irish sandwich maker Greencore, was granted shares in the company worth around £900,000 (€1 million) at the company's current share price.

The shares were awarded as part of the company’s bonus and incentive scheme, with the majority, approximately £600,000 in value, contingent on the company's earnings and share price increasing over the next three years.

