Greencore chief financial officer awarded £900,000 in company shares

Emma Hynes, the chief financial officer of Irish sandwich maker Greencore, was granted shares in the company worth around £900,000 (€1 million) at the company's current share price.

The shares were awarded as part of the company’s bonus and incentive scheme, with the majority, approximately £600,000 in value, contingent on the company's earnings and share price increasing over the next three years.

Hynes stepped into her current role in May 2020 following two...