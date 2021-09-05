Greencore boss Coveney offloads £1.35m of company stock

Patrick Coveney, the chief executive of sandwich maker Greencore, has sold £1.35 million-worth (€1.6 million) of shares in the company, stock exchange filings show.

Coveney sold the shares on the open market after he paid back a loan against which 3.5 million of his shares in the company had been pledged as collateral, the filings show.

Having sold that tranche of shares, his holding is now worth around £3.5 million at the current share price of...