Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Greencore boss Coveney offloads £1.35m of company stock

The sandwich-maker’s chief executive now holds roughly £3.5m worth of shares, at their current price of £1.35

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
5th September, 2021
Greencore boss Coveney offloads £1.35m of company stock
Patrick Coveney, Greencore chief executive: sold his shares on the open market. His holding is now worth around £3.5 million at the current share price of £1.35, while he also stands to earn 2.5 million shares in performance-based and other share awards. Picture: Byran Meade

Patrick Coveney, the chief executive of sandwich maker Greencore, has sold £1.35 million-worth (€1.6 million) of shares in the company, stock exchange filings show.

Coveney sold the shares on the open market after he paid back a loan against which 3.5 million of his shares in the company had been pledged as collateral, the filings show.

Having sold that tranche of shares, his holding is now worth around £3.5 million at the current share price of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Declan Ganley, chief executive, Rivada Networks, has put development of a ‘positive pressure-powered air respirator’ on hold until the next airborne viral pandemic strikes. Picture: Michael Dillon

Declan Ganley shelves plan for respirator as Covid-19 thread recedes

Companies Barry J Whyte 16 hours ago
Dermot Crowley, ceo designate of Dalata Hotel Group: ‘The recovery has been stronger than expected.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Company Watch: Crowley hopeful of healthy outlook for Dalata as restrictions ease

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 16 hours ago
John Cummins, founder of Nexa: ‘At the end of last year, we said we were going to do 35 per cent year-on-year growth and we’re on target to actually go past that this year’

Cork firm Nexa to double staff after takeover by US giant

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 16 hours ago
The board of Kerry Co-op has refused to sanction the share transfer unless it receives a written apology from Scannell for previously criticising the co-op leadership in the media,

Kerry Co-op blocks sale of shares by investor who publicly criticised it

Companies Lorcan Allen 16 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1