Greencoat Renewables acquires Tipperary wind farm for €31.2m

Renewable infrastructure company Greencoat Renewables acquired a Tipperary-based wind farm, boosting the company’s generating capacity to 685.6MW.

Glencarby wind farm, which has been in operation since July 2017, was acquired from the British infrastructure investor John Laing Group for €31.2 million. The acquisition is being funded by Greencoat Renewables’ existing credit facility.

Following the acquisition, the firm’s total borrowings will represent 49 per cent of gross asset value. According to the Greencoat Renewables’...