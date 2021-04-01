Subscribe Today
Greencoat Renewables acquires Tipperary wind farm for €31.2m

The company’s total installed generating capacity has increased to 685.6MW as a result of the acquisition

Eva Short
1st April, 2021
Greencoat Renewables acquires Tipperary wind farm for €31.2m
Glencarby wind farm has been in operation since July 2017

Renewable infrastructure company Greencoat Renewables acquired a Tipperary-based wind farm, boosting the company’s generating capacity to 685.6MW.

Glencarby wind farm, which has been in operation since July 2017, was acquired from the British infrastructure investor John Laing Group for €31.2 million. The acquisition is being funded by Greencoat Renewables’ existing credit facility.

Following the acquisition, the firm’s total borrowings will represent 49 per cent of gross asset value. According to the Greencoat Renewables’...

