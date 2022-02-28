Greencoat plans ‘larger ticket transactions’ in Ireland after generating €70.5m cash in 2021
Renewable investor acquired three wind farms in Kerry and one in Tipperary last year
Low wind speeds in Ireland last meant Greencoat Renewables, the Irish renewable energy investment firm, generated significantly less electricity last year than it had budgeted for.
Announcing full year results on Monday, Greencoat said its wind farm assets produced just over 1,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity last year, which was 16 per cent less than it had planned for. The company blamed this weaker than expected electricity generation on the “very low wind resource over...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Origin Enterprises halts Ukrainian operations
The listed, Dublin-headquartered agribusiness group has a €31 million Ukrainian subsidiary
Out of Office: Rural and low-income households hardest hit by inflation; EU publishes draft Data Act
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Kerry Group’s aborted €550m deal with Kerry Co-op could be revived
Edmond Scanlon, the Kerry Group chief executive, has said the company is still ‘open-minded’ about selling its legacy dairy arm
Kingspan reports record profits for 2021 but warns of major cost inflation challenges
The Cavan-based insulation giant said soaring raw material and energy prices had forced it to pass on almost €700 million in additional costs to customers last year