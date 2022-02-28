Greencoat plans ‘larger ticket transactions’ in Ireland after generating €70.5m cash in 2021

Low wind speeds in Ireland last meant Greencoat Renewables, the Irish renewable energy investment firm, generated significantly less electricity last year than it had budgeted for.

Announcing full year results on Monday, Greencoat said its wind farm assets produced just over 1,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity last year, which was 16 per cent less than it had planned for. The company blamed this weaker than expected electricity generation on the “very low wind resource over...