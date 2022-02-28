Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Greencoat plans ‘larger ticket transactions’ in Ireland after generating €70.5m cash in 2021

Renewable investor acquired three wind farms in Kerry and one in Tipperary last year

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
28th February, 2022
Greencoat plans ‘larger ticket transactions’ in Ireland after generating €70.5m cash in 2021
Announcing full year results on Monday, Greencoat said its wind farm assets produced just over 1,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity last year, which was 16 per cent less than it had planned for.

Low wind speeds in Ireland last meant Greencoat Renewables, the Irish renewable energy investment firm, generated significantly less electricity last year than it had budgeted for.

Announcing full year results on Monday, Greencoat said its wind farm assets produced just over 1,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity last year, which was 16 per cent less than it had planned for. The company blamed this weaker than expected electricity generation on the “very low wind resource over...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sean Coyle, chief executive of Origin Enterprises.

Origin Enterprises halts Ukrainian operations

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Rural and low-income households hardest hit by inflation; EU publishes draft Data Act

Companies Eva Short
Edmond Scanlon, chief executive of Kerry Group: “open-minded” about selling legacy dairy business. Picture: Bryan Meade

Kerry Group’s aborted €550m deal with Kerry Co-op could be revived

Companies Lorcan Allen
Gene Murtagh, Kingspan chief executive: The business delivered an exceptional performance last year. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Kingspan reports record profits for 2021 but warns of major cost inflation challenges

Companies Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1