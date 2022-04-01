Greencoat eyes European investments after raising €281m in oversubscribed share placing
The move increases Greencoat’s total issued share capital to more than 1.14 billion ordinary shares
Greencoat Renewables, the listed Irish energy investment firm, has raised more than €281 million in an oversubscribed share placing.
The company this morning announced that 251.3 million placing shares would be placed at €1.12 per placing share to fund a number of short-term investment opportunities in Ireland and Europe.
The shares represent around 28 per cent of Greencoat’s existing issued ordinary share capital before the placing.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Smurfit Kappa to exit Russian market
The packaging giant said its Russian business represented less than 1% of its forecasted sales
Larry Goodman consolidates three private hospitals into new entity
The Blackrock Clinic, the Galway Clinic and the Hermitage Clinic will be folded into one entity known as Blackrock Health
Smurfit Kappa senior executives awarded more than €9.6m in share bonus awards
Shares awarded as part of company’s deferred bonus scheme
Losses increase at Dublin-headquartered Hostelworld
Covid-19 continued to curtail online travel agent as net bookings for 2021 were 21 per cent of 2019 volumes