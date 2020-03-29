Goodman to take sole control of Hermitage

Beef baron Larry Goodman is to take sole control of the Hermitage Clinic, a 112-bed private facility in west Dublin.
This is yet another ramping-up of his private hospital interests following reports last week of his move to take sole control of the Blackrock Clinic private hospital in Dublin, and his recent acquisition of control of the Galway Clinic. The three recent deals involve a combined 420 hospital beds.
Goodman’s Portlon and Parma Investment companies have...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team