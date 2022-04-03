Goodman creates €300m group through merger of three private hospitals
The Blackrock Clinic, the Galway Clinic and the Hermitage Clinic are being combined into a company called Blackrock Health which will generate annual profits of about €25 million
Larry Goodman’s consolidation of three private hospitals he owns into one entity will create a company valued at close to €300 million, an analysis of company records shows.
The move will allow the operations of the Blackrock Clinic, the Galway Clinic and the Hermitage Clinic to be combined into a company called Blackrock Health. Each of the hospitals will continue to operate under their current names.
The new entity will have consolidated revenues...
