Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Goodman creates €300m group through merger of three private hospitals

The Blackrock Clinic, the Galway Clinic and the Hermitage Clinic are being combined into a company called Blackrock Health which will generate annual profits of about €25 million

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
3rd April, 2022
Goodman creates €300m group through merger of three private hospitals
Larry Goodman: his new hospital group, Blackrock Health, will be part of a business empire valued at more than €4.5 billion

Larry Goodman’s consolidation of three private hospitals he owns into one entity will create a company valued at close to €300 million, an analysis of company records shows.

The move will allow the operations of the Blackrock Clinic, the Galway Clinic and the Hermitage Clinic to be combined into a company called Blackrock Health. Each of the hospitals will continue to operate under their current names.

The new entity will have consolidated revenues...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Gary Morrison, chief executive of Hostelworld: concerned about the fallout from the invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Company watch: Bookings boost for Hostelworld but Ukraine war casts a shadow

Companies Ellie Donnelly
Michele Romanow: ‘We’re very bullish about the potential of Ireland, we think this is a fantastic market’

Canadian Dragon takes her female-friendly funding model to Ireland

Companies Lorcan Allen
Jim Joyce, chief executive and founder of HealthBeacon: optimistic forecast. Picture: Fergal Phillips

HealthBeacon expecting profitable future after upbeat forecast

Companies Lorcan Allen
Mountain Province owns 49 per cent of the Gahcho Kué mine in north-west Canada

Loan deal means Desmond can push diamond mine stake to 46%

Companies Barry J Whyte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1