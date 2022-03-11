Subscribe Today
Global Shares to be acquired by JP Morgan in deal worth more than €450 million

The sale of the Clonakilty-based fintech will result in a big payday for its shareholders

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
11th March, 2022
Tim Houstoun joined Global Shares as chief executive in 2008

Global Shares, the Clonakilty-based fintech company, is to be acquired by JP Morgan in a deal worth at least €450 million, the Business Post understands.

The Cork firm has been courted by JP Morgan for a number of months leading the executive team to abandon earlier plans for a flotation of the firm in 2024 once it reached a valuation of €1 billion, it is believed.

The company looks after the share incentive plans...

