Global Shares to be acquired by JP Morgan in deal worth more than €450 million
The sale of the Clonakilty-based fintech will result in a big payday for its shareholders
Global Shares, the Clonakilty-based fintech company, is to be acquired by JP Morgan in a deal worth at least €450 million, the Business Post understands.
The Cork firm has been courted by JP Morgan for a number of months leading the executive team to abandon earlier plans for a flotation of the firm in 2024 once it reached a valuation of €1 billion, it is believed.
The company looks after the share incentive plans...
