Global ‘Big Tobacco’ firm lobbied government to set up cannabis cultivation in Ireland

Canadian cannabis company Figr, owned by tobacco giant Pyxus International, warned that Ireland could be ‘left behind’

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
24th April, 2021
Figr Group, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Pyxus International, a tobacco supplier, partnered with Green Leaf Agri, an Irish advisory firm, to seek regulatory changes to facilitate a potential move into the Irish market

A Canadian supplier of medicinal cannabis, which is owned by one of the world’s largest tobacco companies, lobbied the government to be allowed to set up cannabis production and cultivation facilities in Ireland, the Business Post can reveal.

Figr Group, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Pyxus International, a tobacco supplier, partnered with Green Leaf Agri, an Irish advisory firm, to seek regulatory changes to facilitate a potential move into the...

