Glenveagh revenues double with profit of €46m in 2021

Revenue across the group surged from €232.3 million in 2020 to €476.8 million last year

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
8th March, 2022
Stephen Garvey, the chief executive at Glenveagh Properties, said the results underlined the robustness of the business and its increasing output of new homes.

Housebuilder Glenveagh Properties swung back into profitability last year with a pre-tax profit of €45.7 million on the back of revenues doubling across the business.

The listed construction firm this morning published full-year results which showed the previous year’s pandemic-affected loss of €15.7 million was convincingly reversed in 2021 as the business delivered strong revenue, margin and profit growth.

Revenue across the group surged from €232.3 million in 2020 to €476.8 million with its...

