Glenveagh revenues double with profit of €46m in 2021

Housebuilder Glenveagh Properties swung back into profitability last year with a pre-tax profit of €45.7 million on the back of revenues doubling across the business.

The listed construction firm this morning published full-year results which showed the previous year’s pandemic-affected loss of €15.7 million was convincingly reversed in 2021 as the business delivered strong revenue, margin and profit growth.

Revenue across the group surged from €232.3 million in 2020 to €476.8 million with its...