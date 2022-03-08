Glenveagh revenues double with profit of €46m in 2021
Revenue across the group surged from €232.3 million in 2020 to €476.8 million last year
Housebuilder Glenveagh Properties swung back into profitability last year with a pre-tax profit of €45.7 million on the back of revenues doubling across the business.
The listed construction firm this morning published full-year results which showed the previous year’s pandemic-affected loss of €15.7 million was convincingly reversed in 2021 as the business delivered strong revenue, margin and profit growth.
Revenue across the group surged from €232.3 million in 2020 to €476.8 million with its...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Origin Enterprises recommences ‘limited’ operations in Ukraine
The Dublin-headquartered agri-services group said it was recommencing limited operations in the country but only where it was safe to do so
Multimillion-euro acquisition will quadruple size of Writech
The acquisition of British fire systems company Compco will result in Writech’s turnover increasing to €70 million overnight
Betting giants take aim at new plans to regulate gambling industry
Flutter and Entain, which between them control Paddy Power, Betfair and Ladbrokes, criticised several aspects of the new gambling regulation bill
Irish fintech Strikepay to raise €5m ahead of leap abroad
Dublin-based start-up plans to enter the British and US markets with its platform for cash-free tips and donations