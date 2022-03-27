Glendalough Distillery targeting European expansion in wake of double-digit growth

Glendalough Distillery aims to grow its export markets in continental Europe this year and more than double its staff over the next two years, it co-founder has said.

“Outside North America, we have doubled our business in the past year, and all of our markets have double digit growth. North America is obviously very important and we benefit from having an importer that’s owned by Mark Anthony, our parent company,” Gary McLoughlin, co-founder and marketing...