Glass bottle king Coulson resigns as director of Yeoman

Paul Coulson, the billionare financier, has resigned as a director of Yeoman International Group Limited, a subsidiary of his Luxembourg-based investment vehicle.

Filings to the Companies Registration Office show that Coulson, the chairman of Ardagh Group, the glass and packaging giant, stepped down as a director of the company in April 2020.

Yeoman International Group is a subsidiary of Yeoman Capital SA, a company incorporated in Luxembourg. Latest filings for Yeoman Capital SA with Luxembourg’s companies...