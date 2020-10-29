Glanbia’s 2020 revenues are up despite Covid challenges

Glanbia recorded a small increase in revenues over the first three quarters of the year despite the difficult trading conditions created by Covid-19.

The Kilkenny-based food group announced that like-for-like revenues were 3.1 per cent higher in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year.

In an interim management statement, Glanbia reported “improving trends” over the past three months but highlighted the ongoing challenges arising out of the pandemic which...