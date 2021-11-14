Glanbia to ringfence €170m for plant-based foods investment

The days of expanding milk production in Ireland are over and processors must now look to value-added investments such as plant-based foods for future growth, the head of Ireland’s largest dairy co-op has said.

John Murphy, chairman of Glanbia Ireland, said the farmer co-op will ringfence a €170 million war chest, which it plans to deploy in value-added investments such as plant-based foods over the coming years.

“The days of expansion for Irish...