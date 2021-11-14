Glanbia to ringfence €170m for plant-based foods investment
Ireland’s largest dairy company is planning significant pivots to ‘add value’ in response to market pressures, including the creation of more plant-based products – and a name change
The days of expanding milk production in Ireland are over and processors must now look to value-added investments such as plant-based foods for future growth, the head of Ireland’s largest dairy co-op has said.
John Murphy, chairman of Glanbia Ireland, said the farmer co-op will ringfence a €170 million war chest, which it plans to deploy in value-added investments such as plant-based foods over the coming years.
“The days of expansion for Irish...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Mountain Province ‘turns a corner’ as diamond prices soar
A low share price and liquidity gap are still causing concerns for Dermot Desmond’s mining firm, its chief executive has told investors
Irish medtech firm in talks with pharma about oral Covid vaccine
InsuCaps’ pill-based formula could do away with the need for injections to innoculate people against Covid-19
Clevernet set to expand after signing two landlord deals
The Irish start-up’s energy-saving technology will now be used by Henderson Park and Land Securities, two British property giants
Revenues down at Payzone as pandemic hits transport unit
Payment processing firm records drop-off in profits but predicts rise in margins due to new products