Glanbia shares hit two-year high on back of positive Q1

Shares in Glanbia reached €13.40 last week, the highest level in almost two years.

The bounce from a starting price of €12.50 last week came on Thursday after the global nutrition company announced a first quarter trading update in which it reinstated its profit outlook for this year.

Glanbia is now guiding earnings per share growth of 6 to 12 per cent for 2021 and has reported improved trading conditions in key markets. It also...