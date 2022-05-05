Glanbia reports positive start to year with revenues up 33%
Strong demand for sports nutrition and plant-based products helping to drive growth, according to the company
Global nutrition group Glanbia has reported a positive start to 2022, with wholly-owned revenues up 33.5 per cent year-on-year on a reported basis in the first quarter.
On a constant currency basis, revenues were up 25 per cent compared to the same period in 2021, according to a trading update from the company.
The improved performance was due to good demand across both Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) and Glanbia Nutritionals (GN).
