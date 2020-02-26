Glanbia reports ‘disappointing’ drop in underlying earnings

Glanbia has reported a drop of almost 8 per cent in underlying earnings following significant challenges in its sports supplements and healthy snacks business.

Siobhán Talbot, the Kilkenny-based group’s chief executive, said the Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) unit would be restructured after group-wide earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (ebitda) fell to €276.8 million last year.

“It was disappointing that earnings were impacted by challenges in the Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment, and...