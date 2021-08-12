Glanbia raises full-year guidance as half-year profits soar to €160m
Growth in sales meant the performance nutrition giant’s earnings for first six months were up 88 per cent on same period last year
Glanbia plc, the performance nutrition and ingredients company, has raised its full-year earnings guidance after recording a very strong performance in the first six months of 2021. The company also announced another €50 million share buyback scheme as it posted a better than expected performance so far this year.
Glanbia recorded half-year earnings (Ebitda) of just under €160 million for the first half of the year, up 88 per cent on the same period last year....
