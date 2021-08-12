Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Glanbia raises full-year guidance as half-year profits soar to €160m

Growth in sales meant the performance nutrition giant’s earnings for first six months were up 88 per cent on same period last year

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
12th August, 2021
Glanbia raises full-year guidance as half-year profits soar to €160m
Siobhán Talbot, Glanbia’s group managing director, described the company’s half year performance as ‘very strong’. Picture: Dylan Vaughan

Glanbia plc, the performance nutrition and ingredients company, has raised its full-year earnings guidance after recording a very strong performance in the first six months of 2021. The company also announced another €50 million share buyback scheme as it posted a better than expected performance so far this year.

Glanbia recorded half-year earnings (Ebitda) of just under €160 million for the first half of the year, up 88 per cent on the same period last year....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Flutter’s purchase of a stake in FanDuel in 2018 has given the company an opportunity to dominate the growing US market. Picture: Reuters

Five key takeaways from the Flutter Entertainment half-year results

Companies Aaron Rogan 1 day ago
Adobe is best known for its digital software products that include Photoshop, Acrobat, Dreamweaver and Illustrator. Picture: Getty

Profits up 119% at Irish Adobe subsidiary last year

Companies Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
The Flutter group, which includes Paddy Power, merged with The Stars Group, a Toronto-based rival, last year. Picture: Getty

Profits at Flutter treble to £77m in first half of 2021

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 2 days ago
Announcing results for the first six months of the year, Mincon, the Shannon-based manufacturer of industrial drilling equipment, reported a 9 per cent drop in operating profits to €7.5 million. Picture: Mincon

Mincon records half-year sales of €67m amid ongoing Covid disruption

Companies Lorcan Allen 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1