Glanbia raises full-year guidance as half-year profits soar to €160m

Glanbia plc, the performance nutrition and ingredients company, has raised its full-year earnings guidance after recording a very strong performance in the first six months of 2021. The company also announced another €50 million share buyback scheme as it posted a better than expected performance so far this year.

Glanbia recorded half-year earnings (Ebitda) of just under €160 million for the first half of the year, up 88 per cent on the same period last year....