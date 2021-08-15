Subscribe Today
Glanbia presses start on e-sports nutrition firm deal

Performance nutrition giant acquires 60 per cent stake in Germany-based company that sells energy and nutrition powders to gamers and e-sports athletes

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
15th August, 2021
Glanbia presses start on e-sports nutrition firm deal
Siobhan Talbot, chief executive of Glanbia: The group recorded half-year earnings (Ebita) of just under €160 million for the first six months of 2021. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Glanbia is hoping to move to a new level with its latest acquisition. Announcing half-year results last week, the performance nutrition giant said it had pressed go on a €31.4 million deal to acquire a 60 per cent majority stake in LevlUp, a direct-to-consumer nutrition company based in Germany that sells branded, ready to mix energy and nutrition powders to gamers and e-sports athletes.

And no, you didn’t read that wrong. E-sports athlete is now a...

