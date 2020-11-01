Sunday November 1, 2020
Glanbia Ireland under fire for ‘unauthorised’ wells

Kilkenny County Council investigates complaints after residential water supplies run dry

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
1st November, 2020
Glanbia Ireland is being investigated by Kilkenny County Council over two alleged unauthorised wells dug at its dairy processing plant in Slieverue.

The Kilkenny-based food group manufactures a number of products, including Avonmore milk and the Kilmeadan cheese range.

Last month, complaints were lodged with the council’s planning enforcement section by residents who live near the company’s processing plant in Slieverue after their wells ran dry, or low, on water.

