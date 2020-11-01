Glanbia Ireland under fire for ‘unauthorised’ wells

Glanbia Ireland is being investigated by Kilkenny County Council over two alleged unauthorised wells dug at its dairy processing plant in Slieverue.

The Kilkenny-based food group manufactures a number of products, including Avonmore milk and the Kilmeadan cheese range.

Last month, complaints were lodged with the council’s planning enforcement section by residents who live near the company’s processing plant in Slieverue after their wells ran dry, or low, on water.