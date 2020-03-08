Glanbia faces potential legal action from Japanese firm

Glanbia is facing potential legal action in the United States after a Japanese firm filed a lawsuit alleging that the Irish food-ingredients giant and its supplier had infringed on two of its patents.

Kaneka Corporation, an Osaka-based chemical manufacturing company, last month filed an action for patent infringement in Delaware against Glanbia Nutritionals and Indian firm Anthem Biosciences.

Kaneka has accused Glanbia and Anthem of infringing its patents by importing and selling a supplement known...