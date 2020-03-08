Sunday March 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Glanbia faces potential legal action from Japanese firm

Chemical manufacturer Kaneka alleges that the Irish food-ingredients giant has infringed on two of its patents relating to nutritional supplements

8th March, 2020
Kaneka has accused Glanbia and Anthem of infringing its patents by importing and selling a supplement known as ubiquinol acetate

Glanbia is facing potential legal action in the United States after a Japanese firm filed a lawsuit alleging that the Irish food-ingredients giant and its supplier had infringed on two of its patents.

Kaneka Corporation, an Osaka-based chemical manufacturing company, last month filed an action for patent infringement in Delaware against Glanbia Nutritionals and Indian firm Anthem Biosciences.

Kaneka has accused Glanbia and Anthem of infringing its patents by importing and selling a supplement known...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Formpress actively looking to acquire rural newspapers

The subsidiary of Danish group Iconic Newspapers is ready to spend cash on suitable acquisitions

Barry J Whyte | 31 minutes ago

Gigable and Revolut team up to provide platform for gig workers and companies

Partnership aims to make transactions between employers and staff faster and cheaper

Aaron Rogan | 31 minutes ago

Capital Group builds up €1.1bn stake in Flutter

The Los Angeles-based investment firm has pushed its stake in Irish-headquartered gambling company from 4.7 per cent to 15.1 per cent over last six months at cost of €650 million

Barry J Whyte | 31 minutes ago