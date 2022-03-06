Glanbia chief warns of ‘headwinds’ in food supply chain
Group managing director Siobhán Talbot is confident that the nutrition giant will weather expected dairy price inflation, as comfortable profit margins lead to full-year dividend of nearly 30 per cent per share
Price inflation in the food supply chain is likely to take hold this year, the head of Glanbia has warned.
Siobhán Talbot, group managing director of the performance nutrition and food ingredient giant, said her company was facing significant headwinds this year related to cost inflation for key dairy raw materials, which was likely to impact profit margins for 2022.
The company is a major buyer of dairy ingredients for its multibillion-euro performance nutrition...
