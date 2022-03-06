Subscribe Today
Glanbia chief warns of ‘headwinds’ in food supply chain

Group managing director Siobhán Talbot is confident that the nutrition giant will weather expected dairy price inflation, as comfortable profit margins lead to full-year dividend of nearly 30 per cent per share

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
6th March, 2022
Siobhán Talbot, group managing director, Glanbia, said the continuing margin improvement in the performance nutrition business was down to a two-year restructuring and cost-cutting programme that cost the group over €100 million. Picture: Maura Hickey

Price inflation in the food supply chain is likely to take hold this year, the head of Glanbia has warned.

Siobhán Talbot, group managing director of the performance nutrition and food ingredient giant, said her company was facing significant headwinds this year related to cost inflation for key dairy raw materials, which was likely to impact profit margins for 2022.

The company is a major buyer of dairy ingredients for its multibillion-euro performance nutrition...

