Glanbia chief warns of ‘headwinds’ in food supply chain

Price inflation in the food supply chain is likely to take hold this year, the head of Glanbia has warned.

Siobhán Talbot, group managing director of the performance nutrition and food ingredient giant, said her company was facing significant headwinds this year related to cost inflation for key dairy raw materials, which was likely to impact profit margins for 2022.

The company is a major buyer of dairy ingredients for its multibillion-euro performance nutrition...