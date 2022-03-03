Glanbia announces a further €50m share buyback scheme as profits surge in 2021

Glanbia plc, the performance nutrition and ingredients company, has announced a new €50 million share buyback scheme will commence this year after it posted double-digit sales growth and healthy margin expansion for 2021.

Announcing full year this morning, Glanbia posted a 29 per cent increase in full year earnings (Ebita) to €271 million, as margins widened from 5. 5 per cent in 2020 to 6.4 per cent last year. Operating profits increased 39 per cent year...