Genuity Science makes $40m from Irish genetic data archive

Genuity Science, the genomic research company, has made nearly $40 million from selling access to its large archive of Irish genetic data.

The latest financial results for the company come as several senior directors have left the business, including Anne Jones, the former chief operating officer, following a major global restructuring.

Genuity Science has harvested genetic data of people in Ireland for medical research and aims to collect a total of 400,000 genomes. In 2019, it...