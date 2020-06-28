Genetic data company cuts ties with Chinese operation

WuXi NextCode, the parent company of Genomics Medicine Ireland, has split from its Chinese operations in a major corporate restructuring.

The company said it had to overhaul its structure after China introduced new national security regulations which make it harder for foreign genetic research companies to share data.

In the newly restructured companies, the Chinese operations in Shanghai will retain the WuXi NextCode name while the American, Icelandic and Irish operations will merge under a...