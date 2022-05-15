Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

General Electric moves to wind up Irish entity that sent $65bn to US

The multinational has filed a notice to liquidate an Irish subsidiary and shifted money stateside, as many others have done following Trump tax incentive

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
15th May, 2022
General Electric moves to wind up Irish entity that sent $65bn to US
General Electric has liquidated a holding company set up in August 2015 to shift money from Ireland to the company’s main operation in the US. Picture: Getty

General Electric Company, the US-based multinational, has moved to liquidate one of its Irish subsidiaries that has been used to funnel $65 billion to the US in recent years.

The holding company was set up in August 2015 to shift money from Ireland to the company’s main operation in the US.

In March, the firm GE Ireland Holdings Unlimited Company filed a notice with the Companies Registration Office in Ireland that it had filed for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dalton Philips served as chief executive for daa for almost five years. Picture: Jon Enoch

Dalton Philips departs daa to become Greencore chief executive

Companies Cónal Thomas
Losses at O’Leary Insurances increased in 2021 even as the firm’s turnover rose by nearly 8 per cent. Picture: Getty

O’Leary Insurance slips into red as wage bill spikes after €100m sale of firm to US broker

Companies Donal MacNamee
Of those surveyed, 54 per cent said they were more pessimistic about the economy than in late 2021.

Business confidence slumps amid inflation and supply issues

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Gary Morrison, chief executive of Hostelworld: ‘Yes, there is cost inflation, but it is more than covered by booking value inflation.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Hostelworld says recovery continuing ‘across all destinations’

Companies Ellie Donnelly

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1