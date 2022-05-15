General Electric moves to wind up Irish entity that sent $65bn to US
The multinational has filed a notice to liquidate an Irish subsidiary and shifted money stateside, as many others have done following Trump tax incentive
General Electric Company, the US-based multinational, has moved to liquidate one of its Irish subsidiaries that has been used to funnel $65 billion to the US in recent years.
The holding company was set up in August 2015 to shift money from Ireland to the company’s main operation in the US.
In March, the firm GE Ireland Holdings Unlimited Company filed a notice with the Companies Registration Office in Ireland that it had filed for...
