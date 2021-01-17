Subscribe Today
General Electric moves $710m into Irish division

Dutch subsidiaries of US giant bought large tranche of shares in GE Treasury Services Industrial Ireland

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
17th January, 2021
General Electric moves $710m into Irish division
GE uses the Irish company to manage several billion in assets, the most recently filed set of accounts shows

General Electric, the gigantic American conglomerate, has shifted $710 million from its Dutch subsidiaries into its Irish arm, documents show.

The American multinational, which began life as an electricity company, has since expanded into several other areas of operation including aviation, healthcare, media and venture capital and finance.

It also has several hundred subsidiary companies all over the world, including one in Ireland called is called GE Treasury Services Industrial Ireland, which according to its accounts...

