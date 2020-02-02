Gardaí arrest fourth person in CHC collapse investigation

Fraud squad gardaí have made a fourth arrest as part of the investigation into the collapsed Custom House Capital (CHC) scheme.
The suspect met gardaí by appointment at Irishtown station on Wednesday. Three arrests were made at the same station in November as part of the investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.
After CHC collapsed in 2011, Mr Justice Gerard Hogan said the company showed the “classic characteristics of a full-blown...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team