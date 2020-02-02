Gardaí arrest fourth person in CHC collapse investigation

Fraud squad gardaí have made a fourth arrest as part of the investigation into the collapsed Custom House Capital (CHC) scheme.

The suspect met gardaí by appointment at Irishtown station on Wednesday. Three arrests were made at the same station in November as part of the investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

After CHC collapsed in 2011, Mr Justice Gerard Hogan said the company showed the “classic characteristics of a full-blown...