Games-industry tax relief ‘should be linked to living wage’

Research carried out by the union Game Workers Unite has found that 15 per cent of Irish industry workers earn less than the living wage of €12.30 per hour

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
26th September, 2021
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has said that a digital gaming sector tax credit is being considered

A planned tax relief for the computer games industry should be linked to a living wage in the sector, a union representing workers has said.

It comes as a survey has found that 82 per cent of workers in the industry in Ireland does not get paid for overtime, and 15 per cent earn less than the living wage of €12.30 an hour.

The research by Game Workers Unite Ireland (GWU), a branch of the Financial Services...

