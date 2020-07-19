Galway sisters’ company signs major new deals with US stores

Spotlight Oral Care has signed new deals to expand its retail presence in the US into more than a thousand new stores.

The Galway company first moved into the US market last year when it secured a €10 million deal to supply retailers Target and some Ulta Beauty stores.

The firm has now signed new deals that will means its products are stocked in all 1,200 Ulta Beauty stores and also 500 CVS pharmacies in the US.