Gaeltec to create 150 jobs in Kilkenny headquarters to support Siro fibre broadband rollout

Gaeltec Utilities, the utility contracting company, announced the creation of 150 new jobs in order to support the roll-out of the Siro fibre broadband network across Ireland.

Gaeltec provides specialist contracting support to public and private companies rolling out or upgrading energy and telecoms infrastructure and networks across Ireland. The company is currently working on several strategic electricity transmission, distribution and fibre broadband projects.

These include working with Siro, the joint venture between ESB and Vodafone,...