Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Gaeltec to create 150 jobs in Kilkenny headquarters to support Siro fibre broadband rollout

Of the new roles announced, 60 will be devoted to trying to meet the target of connecting 154 towns and 770,000 premises across Ireland to Gigabit broadband within the next four years

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
14th February, 2022
Gaeltec to create 150 jobs in Kilkenny headquarters to support Siro fibre broadband rollout
Joao Felizardo, Gaeltec managing director, Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment and John Keaney, Siro ceo. Picture: Julien Behal

Gaeltec Utilities, the utility contracting company, announced the creation of 150 new jobs in order to support the roll-out of the Siro fibre broadband network across Ireland.

Gaeltec provides specialist contracting support to public and private companies rolling out or upgrading energy and telecoms infrastructure and networks across Ireland. The company is currently working on several strategic electricity transmission, distribution and fibre broadband projects.

These include working with Siro, the joint venture between ESB and Vodafone,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Ed Sibley departs Central Bank; FBD buys Killashee hotel for €25m

Companies Eva Short
Pierce Casey: the veteran Irish private equity investor originally came up with the idea of a business at the Doonbeg resort around 2014, when Trump bought it. Picture: Photocall Ireland

Veteran investor abandons plans for whiskey brand at Trump's Doonbeg

Companies Barry J Whyte
International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (Smart), published a report on the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 72 people died.

US union writes to Kingspan’s major shareholder over Grenfell Tower fire inquiry

Companies Barry J Whyte
Ken Bowles, chief financial officer of Smurfit Kappa: ‘Inflation is global and it’s here to stay’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Company watch: Smurfit Kappa boxes clever with swift action to counter inflation

Companies Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1