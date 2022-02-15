Future of Five Guys in Ireland ‘dependent on trading profitability in aftermath of Covid-19’

The future of the Desmond family’s Five Guys burger chain in Ireland, which has losses of €2.9 million and debts of €5.5 million, “is dependent on the company trading profitably in the aftermath of Covid-19” and on support from other group companies, auditors have said.

The chain, which is run by Dermot Desmond’s sons Brett, Ross and Derry, released financial accounts for Anart Restaurants, the company behind its burger outlets in...