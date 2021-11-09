Future of Eddie Rockets depends on resumption of full trading as turnover halves

Turnover at diner chain Eddie Rockets dropped by half in 2020 and the company’s directors have warned there is a doubt over its ability to continue as a going concern.

Accounts filed with the Company Registration Office showed turnover at Eddie Rockets Ireland Limited reduced by 54 per cent from €19,045,592 in 2019 to €8,684,254 in 2020.

The directors said the company's ability to continue as a going concern is “dependent on its ability to successfully recommence...