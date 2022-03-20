Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Funds sell over €30m worth of Glenveagh shares as other shareholders up stakes

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund has boosted its stake in the listed Irish homebuilder, while a London hedge fund has reduced its holding

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
20th March, 2022
Funds sell over €30m worth of Glenveagh shares as other shareholders up stakes
Stephen Garvey (left), chief executive of Glenveagh, said it wanted to reach a point where it was building 3,000 homes a year. Picture: Maura Hickey

Rye Bay Capital, a London hedge fund, sold nearly €30 million worth of shares in Glenveagh Properties last week, stock exchange filings show. The fund reduced its stake from 6.7 per cent to 3.34 per cent in two separate tranches.

Another firm also trimmed its stake in Glenveagh at the same time. Teleios Capital, an activist fund run by American investor Adam Epstein, sold €1.5 million worth of shares to take its stake from 15 to 14.82 per cent.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dermot Desmond (right): now has the option on warrants to buy up to 41 million more shares for an aggregate exercise price of some US$25 million. Picture: SNS Group via Getty

Dermot Desmond ups stake in Mountain Province as mine’s fortunes turn

Companies Barry J Whyte
John O’Connell, the founder of West Cork Distillers, filed an official objection over an application for a certification mark for term ‘Irish whiskey’ with the US Patent and Trademark Office last year.

Whiskey body drops US patent application

Companies Barry J Whyte
An aerial view of the Aughinish Alumina plant, near Askeaton, Co Limerick. Picture: Liam Burke Press 22

Aughinish Alumina replaces Rio Tinto with west African supplier

Companies Michael Brennan
The breaches were co-examined by the Commission and a number of other European supervisory authorities. Picture: Getty

Meta fined €17m by Data Protection Commission

Companies Cónal Thomas

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1